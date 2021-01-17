STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hospital ward attendant first person to get vaccine shot in Karnataka

The first to get the jab across the state were Group D workers who had in some way or the other contributed in the fight against the pandemic.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:37 AM

Nagaratna K

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nagaratna K (28) from Bidadi, who works at the Neurosurgery department at the PMSSY Hospital in Bangalore Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI), was the first one to get vaccinated in the State, on Saturday. And Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presented her with a bouquet of roses. The first to get the jab across the state were Group D workers who had in some way or the other contributed in the fight against the pandemic.

When the BMCRI staff asked Nagaratna if she would be willing to take the vaccine, she agreed. She has been working in the Covid ward for a month and since she realised she was also at a high risk, she knew how important vaccination was.

“I am a ward attender on Covid duty. We are a seven-member family, including children. I was apprehensive that they had higher chances of getting Covid from me. However, when I got to know I was going to get the vaccination, I readily agreed,” she said. 

Comments





