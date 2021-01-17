Doubts over Covid vaccine keep some health workers away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adverse reports on the efficacy and side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines kept listed beneficiaries away from vaccination sites on Day 1 of the Covid vaccination drive on Saturday. Dr Krishnaiah, medical superintendent, Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “One of the challenges was getting healthcare workers who had registered to come for the vaccination. There is some anxiety over taking the jab.

A few others did not turn up as they had health issues or were deputed elsewhere for work.” At Sir CV Raman General Hospital too some health workers chose to stay away. “They turned up for duty but were reluctant to get vaccinated. We expect more to take the jab in the coming days as they will observe the drive going on smoothly and people not suffering any side-effects,” said a doctor.

A health staffer from KC General Hospital said, “Though we have asked all the healthcare staff to register and get themselves vaccinated, some still have second thoughts as they are worried about side-effects. We are not forcing anyone. On Saturday, we did not get any complaints of people experiencing any side-effects.” Some healthcare workers in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts chose to wait and watch.

Despite Tumakuru district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah getting himself vaccinated first, over 30 per cent of beneficiaries did not turn up. At the Urban Primary Health Centre at Koti Topu area, of the 90 Covid workers listed, 58 got the vaccination. At Kunigal hospital’s vaccination centre, of the 84 beneficiaries, 62 turned up.

Strangely, consent forms were not given at many sites. “But while taking down details for registration, we asked them if they were willing to take the jab and then updated it on the Co-WIN portal. We were told that Covishield does not require the consent form. We are yet to receive instructions on Covaxin,” said the medical superintendent of a hospital in Bengaluru.

However, districts that received Covaxin did not particularly see lower footfall. Asked how will the department deal with people not coming forward to get the vaccine, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “Being the first day, some may have stayed away. No major adverse events were reported today. More personnel will come over the next few days.”