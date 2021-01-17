‘Focus on doing away with redundant govt posts’ 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: TM Vijay Bhaskar did not even have a proper break after retiring as Chief Secretary recently. Just days after demitting office, the government appointed him as the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission-2 and gave him the important task of identifying the government posts that have become redundant with the use of IT and picking departments, boards and corporations that can be merged.

Soft-spoken, but a tough taskmaster, he is known to have played an important role in the State Government’s efforts to fight the Covid pandemic. Now, in his new assignment, Bhaskar’s priority will be to make government services more citizen-centric. “The aim is also to use technology extensively to lessen the burden of employees and enhance services to the public. We will submit an interim report in three to four months,” he told The New Sunday Express during an interview. Excerpts.

What are your priorities?

The focus is on improving citizen-centric services and grievance redressal systems. We will emphasise on information technology, especially at places where more number of people visit, like the RTO, DC, tahasildar and sub-registrar’s offices. The use of IT here will not just reduce the burden on employees, but also offer quick services to the public. I have taken charge and the work has started. Right now, we are reviewing Harnalli Ramaswamy Commission’s recommendations and sent them to various departments to check if they have implemented them.

How do you plan to go about rationalising posts?

I will consult with the Finance Department on rationalising posts. There is the Pay Commission and also cabinet sub-committee which are working on similar issues. They may have also taken some decisions. We will check all these and take it forward.

Will you be looking at creating new posts and doing away with positions that are redundant?

That is a different issue and it will be done wherever required. But now, we are focusing on posts that are unnecessary and can be done away with. This exercise will also save money for the government.

There is a disparity in the salaries of State and Central Government employees. Are you planning any action on this?

It is the work of the Pay Commission and not ours.

What are the major challenges?

The use of more technology. We have to use technology as extensively as private players do. Especially in cities like Bengaluru, people expect the government use of technology to be as good as private players’. We have to incorporate this and that is a major challenge. It will help simplify processes in the day-to-day functioning of the government.

Are you working towards changing the public perception and image of government offices?

Government staffers who interact with the public have to behave properly. If they are courteous, most of the problems and conflicts can be resolved. This needs to be the focus and we will discuss it. If staffers are polite, the people, even if their work is not done, will have a better perception of government offices.