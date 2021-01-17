STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vaccination Drive: Two report mild stomach ache after taking jab in Udupi

40 more frontline health workers at the TMA Pai Hospital received the vaccine on Sunday to go with the 286 who did so on Saturday.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) in the first two-days of vaccination were reported in Udupi. However, both these cases – one from TMA Pai Hospital and the other from Urban Health Centre in Udupi were mild symptoms, DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said.

These two, vaccinated in the above centres complained of mild stomach ache, Dr Sooda said adding this could mostly be due to apprehension, anxiety and nothing to do with the vaccine per se. “Both the patients who reported AEFI are doing fine,” he said adding the health team will go ahead with the vaccination programme as per the schedule drawn.

40 more frontline health workers at the TMA Pai Hospital received the vaccine on Sunday to go with the 286 who did so on Saturday. Dr Sooda said the numbers could pick up by around Tuesday or Wednesday once there is clarity in the minds of beneficiaries on AEFI cases, if any.

‘‘This is the reason why I along with Dr Prashant Bhat, district COVID-19 nodal officer and Dr M G Rama, district RCH officer took the vaccine on Saturday’’ he said. The drive could also receive a boost
once the technical snags with CoWIN App are resolved, he said.  “Most of the registered beneficiaries did not receive their alerts from the CoWIN platforms and we have shared our findings with the state health
department,” he said. Incidentally, this snag was one of the reasons why only 286 out of the 538 beneficiaries turned up and received their vaccine on Saturday, he detailed.

Meanwhile, four new COVID-19 cases were reported from Udupi district on Sunday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases stands at 23,222. The total number of COVID deaths in the district is 189 as on Sunday. Out of four new cases, two were asymptomatic and two were symptomatic.

The district health officials are planning to have a session at district government hospital, Ajjarakad and at urban health center, Udupi to vaccinate 200 frontline health workers in total. But that will be confirmed only by Monday morning, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine Coronavirus COVID vaccine Vaccine Drive Karnataka Udupi health workers
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp