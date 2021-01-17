Why fear vaccine, asks forensic staffer

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “We have not feared death while carrying out our job. Now, why should we be afraid while taking a vaccine that is meant to protect us,” asked Syed Hussain, a forensic department staffer at Madikeri District Hospital.

Syed and his mentor Robert Balraj Rodriguez, who also works at the forensic department at the district hospital, were among the first three healthcare workers to be given the Covishield vaccine in the district on Saturday. Honnamma, a healthcare worker in Madikeri District Hospital, was the first person to receive the Covishield vaccine.

“We were filled with fear when we were handling the body of the first victim in the district. The virus was still new and we were not sure if PPE kits were enough to protect our lives. However, we have so far packed 81 bodies. We have taken the Covid-19 test four times till date,” said Syed. Syed said that a few colleagues doubted the efficacy of the vaccine. “One has to have trust and take the vaccine to fight the virus,” he added.