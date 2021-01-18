Don’t believe Congress, get your vaccine shot: Shah  

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the people of the country that both Covid vaccines developed in India are absolutely safe. Two vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — have received Emergency Use Authorisation after going through trials. These two are now being administered during the drive.

Addressing the Janasevak Samavesh of the BJP here on Sunday evening, Shah said the people should not be misguided by Congress over vaccines and get the vaccination done without any fear. Slamming Congress for its opposition to the vaccination drive, Shah said, “We (BJP) know that the Congress can’t do anything. But it should not stop someone who is doing something good for the people. Prime Minister Modi himself has taken up the initiative of making the vaccination drive successful,” he said.

“Don’t believe what Congress says. When your turn comes, please get vaccinated and India will soon become a corona-free country,” he said. Shah said that when the Covid crisis hit the country, initially there was talk across the world as to how a country like India with more than 130 crore population would be able to tackle it. Under Modi’s leadership, the Covid crisis has been faced so effectively that the country not only is one among many which registered minimum deaths but also where the recovery rate is good, he said. Congratulating Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and giving him credit for fighting the Covid battle in the state effectively, Shah said even the PM lauded the CM in this regard.

While appreciating Yediyurappa for some of his major initiatives on the development front in the state, Shah mentioned the country’s first toy manufacturing cluster coming up at Koppal. He said, “Children across the country will play with Koppal toys and we won’t have to buy from China.” Recalling some major initiatives the Modi-led government took since 2014, Shah said, “Nobody dared to remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 70 years. At last, this was accomplished by the BJP government.”

Shah said the Centre had been able to resolve the 550-year-old issue of Ram Mandir. “I will assure the people of this country that a mammoth Ram Mandir will come up at Ayodhya in the next few years,’’ he said. Shah assured the people that the Centre would build houses for every resident of the country by 2022. He appealed to all the 130 crore people of the country to resolve to use everything made in India to help the country become one of the major economies in the world under the PM’s Atma Nirbhar initiative.

