Minor rejig of portfolios likely today   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to allocate portfolios to seven new ministers on Monday, sources in the government said. He had earlier stated that portfolios will be allocated after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s weekend visit to Karnataka.

The new ministers are likely to be given portfolios that are with the Chief Minister, and additional portfolios that are with other ministers, sources said, adding that there may be a minor reshuffle of portfolios.

“Some ministers hold two or more portfolios and the additional portfolios are likely to be given to new ministers on Monday or in the next two or three days,” said a senior minister in the government.

Yediyurappa, who is holding charge of Bengaluru Development, Energy, Finance and several other portfolios, may hand over some of those portfolios, though he is likely to retain Finance and Bengaluru Development, sources said. Minister Aravind Limbavali is said to be keen on Bengaluru Development.