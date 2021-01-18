STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State BJP will bag 150 seats: Yediyurappa  

"Amidst the financial difficulties, the government is making its best efforts to continue development works in the state," he added.

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah of winning more than 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections in the state.  He was speaking after accompanying Shah for the ground breaking ceremony of an ethanol production plan of MRN (Nirani) Group of Industries at Kerakalamatti village near Badami on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa said, “Winning more than 150 seats in the Assembly elections will strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. In this august gathering, I promise the party top brass that we will achieve our goal and will continue to remain at the helm of affairs in the state for another term.”

Stating that Karnataka is an industrial-friendly state, the CM said that the introduction of new industrial policies will give a suitable platform for global industries to set-up their units across the state and generate employment. “Amidst the financial difficulties, the government is making its best efforts to continue development works in the state,” he added.

“I also assure the people of the state that with the co-operation of PM Modi and Union Minister Shah more funds will be sought for the state to take up development works,” the CM said. He also applauded Minister Murugesh Nirani for the expansion of his industries. The chief minister said, “Nirani is making efforts to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister by increasing the production of ethanol.

It is delightful to read that Nirani Group of Industries is at the top in production of ethanol in the country. With the opening the new production units, it has helped in generating employment and enriching the lives of farmers of this region.” 

