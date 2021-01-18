STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Won’t give an inch of land to Maharashtra': Kannada activists’ retort to Uddhav Thackeray

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said Maharashtra is trying to create unnecessary confusion over the issue.

Published: 18th January 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada activists and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on Sunday on “incorporating Marathi-speaking areas” in Karnataka into Maharashtra. 

Jarkiholi said Maharashtra is trying to create unnecessary confusion over the issue. “Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. The Mahajan Commission report has already been accepted and there is no question of giving even an inch of land.”

He accused the Maharashtra government of raising the issue to cover up its failures. Rajya Sabha member from BJP Iranna Kadadi termed Thackeray’s statement “foolish’’, saying, “Politicians in Maharashtra are trying to gain political mileage out of a closed chapter. Marathi people born in this part of Karnataka are living happily for so many years. A pro-Maharashtra outfit like Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) which once had about six to seven MLAs in Belagavi region now has none.”

Well-known Kannada leader from Belagavi Ashok Chandargi said, “The Maharashtra government has already filed a case before the Supreme Court over the boundary row. Any statement on the dispute amounts to contempt of court. If Thackeray is not worried about the case in the court, he should withdraw it and launch his fight outside the court.’’ 

‘Give Solapur to Karnataka’

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman T S Nagabharana too said that Thackeray has made the statement despite knowing that they will not be able to take even an inch of land from Karnataka.

Thackeray on Sunday tweeted, “Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking areas into Maharashtra will be a true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it.”

T A Narayana Gowda, president, Karnataka Rakshna Vedike, said that all these areas are integral part of Karnataka. “There is no need to discuss this issue,” he added.

Kananda activist Vatal Nagaraj and Gowda said instead of talking about Marathi- speaking areas, Maharashtra should give Solapur to Karnataka.

“Around 120 villages in the border district, where Kannada- speaking people are in majority, have been denied basic facilities. They want to be part of Karnataka,” Gowda added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Karnataka
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Deplorable to say the least.First
    11 hours ago reply

  • Seenu
    Reminds me of AP - TN tirade long ago between NTR and MGR. At that time AP claimed Madras and TN claimed Tirupati.
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp