Budget acceptable to all will be presented in first week of March, says Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Karnataka government will present the state budget in the first week of March. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he is assessing the current financial condition and weighing various apects before allocating grants to different heads.

Speaking to reporters in Kundapur here on Tuesday, the CM said that timely and bountiful rains in the state ensured good fortune for the farming community.

"The state's legislative assembly session will start from February 28 and we will discuss how the budget should be done this time given the backdrop of financial constraints due to the pandemic. But a budget acceptable to all will be presented," he said.

Regarding the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, the CM said that it will be done within two or three days after holding discussions. Asked about disgruntled BJP MLA Renukacharya's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, the CM said he has already spoken to Renukacharya and the latter would meet him later in the day to sort out the differences.

Amidst all the political pressure arising out of cabinet expansion, the CM went on a temple visiting spree in this coastal town. He visited the Uchila Goddess Mahalaxmi temple on Tuesday morning before going to Kumbhashi where he visited the Lord Vinayaka temple in Kundapur taluk. He participated in the 1008 Naarikela Ganayaga organized at the temple.

Yediyurappa had visited the Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi and Karamballi Lord Sri Venkataramana temple on Monday. His temple visits in the middle of political turmoil garnered curiosity and attention.