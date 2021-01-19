KSOU state’s sole varsity to offer Open and Distance Learning

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the State government issuing a gazette notification announcing Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) as the sole university in the state to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL), Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan asked the varsity authorities to register 1 lakh new admissions by 2023. Narayan, who is also Higher Education Minister, inaugurated the three-day induction programme virtually for the new batch of KSOU students.

“I have been informed that over 17,244 students have taken admission this year. This must reach 50,000 by next year and by 2023, one lakh new admissions must be ensured,” he said. Suggesting that the varsity concentrate on brand building, he advised the management to rope in celebrities to reach out to more people aspiring for higher education. “The varsity has scope to expand its horizons beyond the State and across the globe once the National Educational Policy is implemented, as it has no boundaries,” he said.