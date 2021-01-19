No more free rice under Anna Bhagya?

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as per proposal, the poor in Karnataka may have to pay for food grains under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme which is free now. Government sources said tha only a nominal amount will be charged and the money collected will be given back to the beneficiaries.

At present, 5 kg of rice per individual per month is given to families holding below poverty line (BPL) cards. Over 1.22 crore families and 4.27 crore individuals are benefiting from the scheme. While the rice is free for BPL cardholders, Rs 15 per kg is charged for families holding above poverty line (APL) cards. Every month, the government requires 2.18 lakh metric tonnes of rice and crores of rupees for the scheme.

Sources in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that experts have suggested to the government to reduce the quantity of rice and to supply other essentials instead.

“The allocated rice is more than the consumption. At some public distribution system shops, the rice under the scheme is being sold illegally, allowing mushrooming of agents who are making money on the sly. On one side, the government is spending crores and on the other, the scheme is being misused. If a nominal amount of Rs 2-3 is charged per kg, the government will get some revenue, which can be used to procure other essentials for the beneficiaries,’’ the sources said.

The government is also planning to introduce fortified rice, which will have added micro-nutrients, to the beneficiaries. “Experts have pointed out that the regular rice is not helping beneficiaries get required nutrients,” the department sources said.

Experts bat for original Anna Bhagya

“We are still discussing whether to charge a nominal amount for this rice or give it along with regular rice. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will call us for a pre-budget meeting this month and we will discuss this issue,” the sources said.“We want to first introduce fortified rice in five districts and then take it across the state,” the sources added.

The Anna Bhagya scheme was launched by the then Siddaramaiah government in 2013 and the beneficiaries were initially getting dal, iodine salt and oil along with rice. But since 2015, only rice is being supplied. Experts now suggest that the original scheme be reintroduced. Food and Civil Supply Minister K Gopalaiah refused to divulge details, but said they will discuss many issues with the chief minister during the meeting.