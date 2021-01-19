STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No more free rice under Anna Bhagya?

If everything goes as per proposal, the poor in Karnataka may have to pay for food grains under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme which is free now.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rice Grains

Representational Image

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as per proposal, the poor in Karnataka may have to pay for food grains under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme which is free now. Government sources said tha only a nominal amount will be charged and the money collected will be given back to the beneficiaries.

At present, 5 kg of rice per individual per month is given to families holding below poverty line (BPL) cards. Over 1.22 crore families and 4.27 crore individuals are benefiting from the scheme. While the rice is free for BPL cardholders, Rs 15 per kg is charged for families holding above poverty line (APL) cards. Every month, the government requires 2.18 lakh metric tonnes of rice and crores of rupees for the scheme.

Sources in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that experts have suggested to the government to reduce the quantity of rice and to supply other essentials instead. 

“The allocated rice is more than the consumption. At some public distribution system shops, the rice under the scheme is being sold illegally, allowing mushrooming of agents who are making money on the sly. On one side, the government is spending crores and on the other, the scheme is being misused. If a nominal amount of Rs 2-3 is charged per kg, the government will get some revenue, which can be used to procure other essentials for the beneficiaries,’’ the sources said. 

The government is also planning to introduce fortified rice, which will have added micro-nutrients, to the beneficiaries. “Experts have pointed out that the regular rice is not helping beneficiaries get required nutrients,” the department sources said.

Experts bat for original Anna Bhagya

“We are still discussing whether to charge a nominal amount for this rice or give it along with regular rice. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will call us for a pre-budget meeting this month and we will discuss this issue,” the sources said.“We want to first introduce fortified rice in five districts and then take it across the state,” the sources added.

The Anna Bhagya scheme was launched by the then Siddaramaiah government in 2013 and the beneficiaries were initially getting dal, iodine salt and oil along with rice. But since 2015, only rice is being supplied. Experts now suggest that the original scheme be reintroduced. Food and Civil Supply Minister K Gopalaiah refused to divulge details, but said they will discuss many issues with the chief minister during the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Bhagya rice
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp