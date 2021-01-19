Panchayat elections: Software turns great leveller for quota

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The introduction of IT comes as a great leveller for reservations in the election of presidents and vice-presidents, following the keenly-fought village panchayat elections. The computerised reservation matrix has, for the first time, eliminated vested interests in reservations.

The new system of reservation on caste and gender basis has brought relief for the disadvantaed, and helped marginalised sections, communities and women, who had no voice, influence or local clout. It has also saved officials much stress, with one assistant commissioner, pleading anonymity, saying the software has saved them from political pulls and pressures.

Until now, politicians, elected representatives and dominant families ruled the roost in deciding reservation to match their convenience. Now, reservation is finalised by software and announced in the presence of the district Deputy Commissioners, ensuring transparency and better social justice. There were many examples of reservation being dictated by local representatives till 2014, as they could not antagonise the dominant communities, families or local leaders.

For instance, Sheeka Narayan was lucky to win by one vote in Malahalli in Emmaragala panchayat, and will be the panchayat president as she is the lone SC woman candidate in the 16-member panchayat. The president’s post was reserved for ‘SC Woman’ as it was not reserved for it since 1993. However, this has stunned other members as a majority of them are from other categories.

In Duggahalli, Sudha, who grazes cattle, won as the post was reserved for ‘SC Woman’. While the 15-member panchayat has 8 GM, BCM A and SC, ST members, those gathered during the lottery were taken by surprise.In T Narsipur taluk, the posts of president and vice-president went to a wife and husband, as for the first time, the reservation was for ST Woman and ST Man. This reservation matrix has not gone down well with elected representatives as they are unable to accommodate and protect the interests of their supporters.

Local MLAs and leaders are under fire, and many are unhappy at being left out. A few even called up the authorities to apprise them of their choice so it would help them politically. BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad admitted that he was under tremendous pressure from party men and supporters to help them get reservation of their choice. “If I had an opportunity, I would have helped them, but everything is fed into the software and finalised transparently,” he added.

A ruling BJP MLA said his supporters’ hopes were dashed. They know that the process has been computerised and I am helpless, but they still blame me, he added.In cases where computers have shown reservation for two or three categories, officers have announced it through a lottery. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said they enter the reservation pattern of the panchayat for three terms into the software, which then announces the quota. She said there is no scope for error as it is cross-checked twice and the lottery is held in presence of the members.