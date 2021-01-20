Congress’ Raj Bhavan protest against farm bills on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the party’s nationwide drive against the Union government’s contentious farm bills, the Congress unit in Karnataka will take part in a protest rally on Wednesday. KPCC President D K Shivakumar said the rally, which will include party workers as well as farmers from across the state, will end with a call for “Raj Bhavan Chalo.”

This is the second time the Karnataka Congress has called for a protest amid a pandemic and a call for gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. The party has called on farmers unions and various pro-farmer organisations to take part in the rally.

The protest will be part of Congress’ ‘Raitha Adhikar Diwas’ and will begin at 10.30 am from the Sangolli Rayanna Statue at Gandhi Nagar and proceed to Freedom Park. Shivakumar said, “What the government is doing to the farmers is wrong. Congress is with the protesting farmers and we demand the withdrawal of all three farm bills.

The rally will also highlight the government’s mishandling of Covid funds and the inconvenience being caused to people due to municipal taxes.” The party expects to see hundreds of vehicles to gather near the city railway station to participate in the rally.