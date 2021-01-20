DKS hits out at state govt over Maratha board decision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Congress leaders in Maharashtra jumped to support their CM’s remarks on the border issue, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed Uddhav Thackeray for his “politically motivated remarks.” The Congress leader also hit out at the state government for its decision to constitute Maratha Development Board.

Shivakumar said the border issue is a closed chapter. “We will all also work together for the development of Karnataka. Not an inch of land will go to them or be taken from the neighbouring state. It has already been decided and Mahajan report is final. We strongly condemn Maharashtra CM’s remarks,” he said.

Stating that all measures have been taken for the welfare of Maratha community people in Karnataka, the Congress leader said there was no need for a separate development authority and the BJP government’s decision is aimed at dividing people.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leaders and pro-Kannada activists have also slammed the Maharashtra CM for his remarks on the border issue.