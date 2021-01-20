Portfolio management to test BSY’s skills on Wednesday

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who announced that he will allocate portfolios to the new ministers on Thursday, is likely to effect a minor reshuffle in ministries. There is a buzz in political circles that Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar is being considered for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll. While Shettar has stated that he is not keen on contesting the bypoll, and the issue was not discussed, sources in the party said central leaders have shown keen interest in fielding him.

While reshuffling portfolios, Yediyurappa is likely to hand over some of the additional portfolios that are with him and a few other ministers, to the seven ministers inducted into the cabinet last Wednesday. However, with new ministers eyeing big portfolios, he is looking to strike a balance between newcomers and other ministers. “In the process, there might be a minor reshuffle of portfolios,’’ sources in the CMO said. Sources said BJP leaders in the State and Centre are keen on giving Shettar the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll ticket.

Shettar, who was chief minister earlier, and is a senior cabinet minister, was also district in-charge minister of Belagavi. He is related to late Suresh Angadi, who passed away in September due to Covid-19. Shettar’s son is married to Angadi’s daughter, and both leaders are from the Lingayat community.

However, Shettar has clarified he is not interested in contesting the bypoll. “I have said this earlier too. There were no talks with Amit Shah during his recent Belagavi visit. I will not contest,’’ he said on Tuesday. Sources in the party said Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad is bringing pressure on party leaders to induct him into the cabinet.

Bellad and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya were in New Delhi on Tuesday. “If Shettar is made MP, Bellad can be accommodated under Hubballi region,’’ sources said. When contacted, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said they had not taken any decision on the candidate for Belgaum LS seat. No names were considered or discussed, and the central leadership will decide on it after the state unit sends some names, the minister added.

There is a buzz that Revenue Minister R Ashoka and newly inducted minister Murugesh Nirani are eying the Medium and Large Scale Industries portfolio. Umesh Katti is keen on Power, Aravind Limbavali on Bengaluru Development and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Water Resources. The portfolios will be announced on Thursday.