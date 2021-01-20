Unhappy MLAs make a beeline to Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been barely three days since Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked state BJP leaders to rein in public display of dissent over cabinet expansion, but the agitated MLAs are taking their grouse to the Central leadership.

MLA and Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya took off to New Delhi to meet the party’s central leaders and air his concerns. Renukacharya’s visit comes at a time when MLAs like Arvind Bellad, Sunil Kumar and SA Ramadas have also been reaching out to the Central leadership. Renukacharya’s dash to Delhi comes after an agitated Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said anyone with concerns should meet the central leadership.

Renukacharya — often deemed a close aide of Yediyurappa — has been vocal about his disappointment over CP Yogeshwara being picked for the cabinet, much more than him not making the cut. “We are not dissidents or rebels. We are only voicing our legitimate concerns within the party’s framework. There are no complaints against the party or Chief Minister,” Renukacharya said, even as he questioned the choice of cabinet picks.

Renukacharya has so far visited New Delhi twice, and has even met Karnataka in-charge general secretary Arun Singh. A bunch of BJP leaders is already lobbying with senior party leaders. “The BJP leadership does not comprise leaders who are known in public space. There are many others whom we can approach and who will take up our cause. We will continue to reach out to them,” said a senior MLA who is miffed with the choice of ministers. Rebel BJP MLAs are also seeking the central leadership’s view on alleged blackmail being used to get a cabinet berth.