STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Day after Cabinet rejig causes heartburn, Karnataka CM takes solace at his guru's mutt

"Whenever I came here, the seer used to take me inside his chamber and give me sermons to go in the right path and sometimes he would guide me back on track," Yediyurappa recalled.

Published: 21st January 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A day after his Cabinet rejig led to some ministers being upset with their portfolios, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took solace by taking part in the second death anniversary 'samsmaranothsava' of his philosophical and spiritual guide Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt here on Thursday.

He prayed at the 'gadduge' (tomb) of the saint who lived for 111 years and passed away on January 21, 2019. On the insistence of devotees, he promised that the government would issue an order to observe January 21 as 'dasoha day' (offering free food) as the centenarian had offered free food, shelter and education to thousands of orphans.

Meanwhile, he watched the 3-D documentary of the blueprint of the pilgrimage centre planned with a 111 foot statue of the seer coming up at his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk.

"I have already released Rs 25 crore for the project and action will be taken to grant more as it should be a unique pilgrimage centre with a museum and meditation centre," he said.

"Whenever I came here, the seer used to take me inside his chamber and give me sermons to go in the right path and sometimes he would guide me back on track. My day never starts without praying to him," he recalled.

The present head of the Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swami claimed that the centenarian had great affection for Yediyurappa as his ultimate disciple.

Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi praised the contribution of the seer, especially the promotion of Sanskrit education at the Mutt.

"I wish this should be the centre of the style of the ancient 'gurukula' system of teaching students to be self-reliant with a holistic approach," he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana heaped praises on Yediyurappa as a leader of great calibre who takes all along with him. Former CM Jagadish Shettar was also present.

Madhuswami gives it a miss

The minister J C Madhuswamy who failed to get the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio in the cabinet reshuffle gave the event a miss. When asked whether Madhuswamy was upset over it, Yediyurappa said that he will talk to him.

Meanwhile, Madhuswamy while speaking to a section of the media clarified that he will not resign from his post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp