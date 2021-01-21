Day after Cabinet rejig causes heartburn, Karnataka CM takes solace at his guru's mutt

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A day after his Cabinet rejig led to some ministers being upset with their portfolios, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took solace by taking part in the second death anniversary 'samsmaranothsava' of his philosophical and spiritual guide Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt here on Thursday.

He prayed at the 'gadduge' (tomb) of the saint who lived for 111 years and passed away on January 21, 2019. On the insistence of devotees, he promised that the government would issue an order to observe January 21 as 'dasoha day' (offering free food) as the centenarian had offered free food, shelter and education to thousands of orphans.

Meanwhile, he watched the 3-D documentary of the blueprint of the pilgrimage centre planned with a 111 foot statue of the seer coming up at his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk.

"I have already released Rs 25 crore for the project and action will be taken to grant more as it should be a unique pilgrimage centre with a museum and meditation centre," he said.

"Whenever I came here, the seer used to take me inside his chamber and give me sermons to go in the right path and sometimes he would guide me back on track. My day never starts without praying to him," he recalled.

The present head of the Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swami claimed that the centenarian had great affection for Yediyurappa as his ultimate disciple.

Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi praised the contribution of the seer, especially the promotion of Sanskrit education at the Mutt.

"I wish this should be the centre of the style of the ancient 'gurukula' system of teaching students to be self-reliant with a holistic approach," he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana heaped praises on Yediyurappa as a leader of great calibre who takes all along with him. Former CM Jagadish Shettar was also present.

Madhuswami gives it a miss

The minister J C Madhuswamy who failed to get the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio in the cabinet reshuffle gave the event a miss. When asked whether Madhuswamy was upset over it, Yediyurappa said that he will talk to him.

Meanwhile, Madhuswamy while speaking to a section of the media clarified that he will not resign from his post.