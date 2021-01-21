STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drama adaptation of Bhyrappa's Parva to have subtitles to attract non-Kannadiga audience

The theatre repertoire Rangayana in Mysuru has been working on adapting noted writer Bhyrappa's Parva, a modern rendition of the Mahabharata, which has already been translated into several languages.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

S L Bhyrappa

S L Bhyrappa (Photo | Express)

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: Taking a cue from how regional cinema was popularised world over through subtitles, S L Bhyrappa's magnum opus Parva which has been adapted into a seven-hour play at Mysuru's Rangayana is set to have live subtitles played on a screen alongside the performance on stage in order to attract the non-Kannadiga audience.

The theatre repertoire -- Rangayana -- in Mysuru has been working on adapting noted writer Bhyrappa's Parva, a modern rendition of the epic Mahabharata, which has already been translated into several languages.

Directed by Prakash Belavadi, the play has several big names including Prasad Biddappa for costumes and Bhyrappa himself has taken a keen interest in it. The writer has been visiting the training camp in Mysuru.

Now, Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa said to attract audiences from other languages as well, they are coming up with a unique idea of having subtitles for dialogues in the play running on a screen.

He said Bhyrappa's work deserves to be told in the best way in theatre and elaborate arrangements are already in place to give it the best rendering. "The writer already has many admirers outside the state and hence the theatre will be a feast to many," he said.

According to him, the drama is set to play in states like Kerala and other places after the show in 10 districts of the state with at least two shows in each district including Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Cariappa said Rangayana has been knocking on the doors of the state government for an allocation of Rs 50 lakh for the play since they have already mobilised Rs 10 lakh from their own funds and the play needs Rs 60 lakh.

