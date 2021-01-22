CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra admits regional imbalance in Karnataka Cabinet

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wants to give proper representation to Kalyana Karnataka region in the Cabinet, it has not been possible so far as some Congress and Janata Dal MLAs had resigned to bring the BJP to power and it was the duty of the party to accommodate them in the Cabinet, said BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Vijayendra admitted that there was regional imbalance in the Cabinet and said the Chief Minister would address the issue in the coming days. When asked about some ministers remaining absent in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Vijayendra said it was due to personal reasons. The Chief Minister would talk to them and resolve their problems if any, he said.

Asked whether he would be contesting for the upcoming byelections to Basavakalyana constituency, Vijayendra said that he is thankful to the leaders and public of Basavakalyan in particular and the people of Karnataka in general for their love and affection towards him.

The people are having faith in him as he is the son of Yediyurappa and he is proud of his father, said Vijayendra. The BJP high command would decide the name of the candidate and he would abide by their decision and would work for the party, he said.

On the explosion of a truck carrying gelatin in Shivamogga district, Vijayendra said that his brother Raghavendra who is Shivamogga MP is at the spot and a bomb detection squad is also reaching there. Investigations would reveal the cause of the incident, Vijayendra said.