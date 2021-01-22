STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka farmers to hold tractor rally on R_Day in Bengaluru

Similarly, the State Government is also pushing farmers into a corner by adopting the laws, along with the prohibition on cow slaughter, he noted.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/SHIVAMOGGA/CHIKKAMAGALURU: Rejecting the Centre’s proposal to put the farm laws on hold for two years, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said they will go ahead with the tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day in solidarity with their counterparts in Delhi.Instead of heeding to farmers’ demands, the Centre is pushing half-hearted solutions. Similarly, the State Government is also pushing farmers into a corner by adopting the laws, along with the prohibition on cow slaughter, he noted.

Farm sector being opened up for cronies, say farmer leaders

The governments have targeted to open up the farming sector for their crony friends, and Karnataka was among the first to come out with ordinances for these anti-farmer laws. We will protest until they are revoked,” Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar asserted.Chandrashekar said the rally will start in Bengaluru right after the Republic Day address by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and will be taken out through the main roads in the city to culminate at Freedom Park. 

“We will not resort to any violent methods,” he maintained and added that there is no reason for the authorities to deny them permission since it is the right of the public to celebrate Republic Day.
Farmers from Mysuru will also take part in the rally along with farmers from other districts. “There is no animosity between farmer organisations and everyone will be united in the rally,” he added.

In Shivamogga, KRRS and Hasiru Sene honorary president H R Basavarajappa said that farmers will take out a parade in the state capital in their tractors, bullock carts and other vehicles. Farmers from across the state, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Karnataka Janashakthi Vedike and other organisations have extended their support. Well-known writers and authors from across the state will take part as well, he said.

Basavarajappa noted that around 25,000 to 30,000 farmers will take part in the parade and from Shivamogga district, more than 1,000 farmers are expected to take part.Karnataka Janshakti Vedike secretary K L Ashok, in a press release, stated that 2,000 farmers from each district will participate in the massive Republic Day parade in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws Republic Day Bengaluru Karnataka Karnataka farmers
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp