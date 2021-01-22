STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witness.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An explosion of a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, killed at least eight people in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night and sent shockwaves in neighbouring areas, police said.

The massive explosion took place near a gravels and boulders crushing facility around 10.30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witness.

As per Express inputs, Shivamogga MLA Ashok Naik, deputy commissioner K B Sivakumar, SP KM Shantaraju and other senior officers rushed to the spot after the incident.

As the explosion was mistaken for an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a Railway crusher site in Hunasodu village, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer told PTI.

The death toll is expected to increase.

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred.

The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

Senior district and police officials including the superintendent of police of Shivamogga have rushed to the spot.

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of blast victims

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the Shivamogga dynamite blast victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

He wrote on Twitter, "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Rahul Gandhi calls for in-depth investigation in Shivamogga blast

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the news of the blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic and asserted that such incidents call for an in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future.

"The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

