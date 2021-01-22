STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka man held for selling beef as cops file first case under cow slaughter Act

The cops raided a slaughterhouse in Kudgi village in Vijayapura district rescued a cow and arrested one Sikandersab R Bepari on Thursday evening.

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a first, the Vijayapura district police in Karnataka registered a case under the recently notified Act on the prevention of cow slaughter and arrested a 35-year-old man for selling beef.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a slaughterhouse in Kudgi village, rescued a cow, and arrested one Sikandersab R Bepari on Thursday evening. He was booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act-2020.

“We received a tip-off from the locals that cows are being slaughtered and beef is being sold in a shop located near the railway line of Kudgi village. Immediately, we raided the shop and found beef and a cow that was being prepared for slaughter. The rescued cow has been sent to the local gaushala." 

“This is the first case booked under the prevention of cow slaughter act after the notification was issued,” a police official said. 

SP Anupam Agrawal said, "As soon as we received the information, the cops swung in action and arrested the butcher. We are looking for two other men, who might be part of the crime. At present, they are at large and an investigation is underway. It is a bailable offence,” Agrawal said.

A week ago, a case was filed in Sringeri under the prevention of cow slaughter ordinance. However, the first case under the Act was registered in Kudgi village of Vijayapura on Thursday.

Reacting to the case, Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said if anybody comes to know about the illegal trafficking of cows and selling its meat, he /she must inform the cops at the nearest police station immediately instead of taking the law into their own hands. The timely action by the people can help save the lives of cattle, Chauhan said.  

