Karnataka court orders attachment of conman Yuvaraj Swamy's properties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city Civil court on Friday ordered provisional attachment of properties belonging to conman Yuvaraj Swamy who was arrested by CCB.

A senior police officer said that based on a request by investigationofficer, the court has ordered provisional attachment of 26 properties of Swamy. Two days ago an appeal was made before the court to seize his all movable and immovable properties.

Yuvaraj Swamy, (52), a resident of Nagarabavi claimed to be an astrologer and vaastu expert , has links with many Kannada film actors and senior politicians and he was arrested by CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he is very close to central ministers and promised that he could do any kind of government work in the government department and took Rs 10 crore from the complaint and promised that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP high command.