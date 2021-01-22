Road rage: Bike rider stabs KSRTC driver in Mysuru, video goes viral

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a road rage incident, a KSRTC driver was stabbed by a bike rider on the Mysuru-Hassan highway. The driver identified as Venkatesh is currently under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

According to sources, a KSRTC bus belonging to Periyapatna bus depot left Mysuru for Hassan on Thursday evening with passengers.

When the driver slightly swerved to the right to avoid hitting a cow which suddenly jumped on the road, three persons riding on a bike coming from the opposite direction were hit by the bus.

Irked by this, the bike riders chased the bus and stopped it near Hosaramanahalli, abusing the driver and conductor. During the altercation, one of them took a sharp object and stabbed the driver several times.

The crowd gathered there remained mute spectators not stopping the assault on the driver. One of the onlookers who videographed the entire incident uploaded it on social media where it went viral.

On being alerted, Bilikere police rushed to the spot and shifted the driver to a private hospital in the city. Police have formed a team to trace the assailants based on the video footage.