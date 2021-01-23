AAP gears up for local body polls in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest the upcoming taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections in the state. After various candidates supported by AAP, winning the recent GP polls, the party is sure of bagging seats in the taluk and ZP elections as well, said Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Friday. He added that the party will spearhead the Delhi model in the state.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model is appealing to the nation. People are looking for an alternative political party, different from the BJP and Congress, and the same is evident from the number of seats AAP candidates have won in local body elections throughout the country,” he stated. The party has opened offices at every constituency, ward and booth level for the upcoming BBMP elections. Meetings with citizens are being conducted, where people are expressing confidence in the party, he claimed.

“In 2011-12, there was a strong movement in the country for the Jan Lokpal Bill. At that time, I had participated in the India Against Corruption movement in Karnataka. I really believe that a Lokayukta is needed for the entire country. But the situation in Karnataka today is really heart-wrenching.

Former CM Siddaramaiah diluted the Lokayukta and laid the foundation of all the corruption that we see in state today. Yediyurappa, who assured that he would bring back Lokayukta within 24 hours of coming to power, is instead misusing that office to wipe off all the land scam and denotification charges against him,” he alleged.