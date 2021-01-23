STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NCB busts international drug ring run by Taliban, ISI

Heroin from Afghanistan is smuggled into Pakistan by the Taliban and ISI and then shipped out from the Karachi port in fishing vessels to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Australia.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, pistols and cell phones seized by the NCB in November | EXPRESS

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major exposé, the Narcotics Control Bureau has unearthed an international narcotic drugs syndicate which is allegedly run jointly by the Taliban, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and also has roots in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Australia and the Maldives. “Because of heavy troop deployment along the international borders, narcotic drugs are being smuggled by sea.

Heroin from Afghanistan is smuggled into Pakistan by the Taliban and ISI and then shipped out from the Karachi port in fishing vessels to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Australia. The other route takes the contraband drugs to Mozambique.

Iranian boats are often exploited by this network. The precursor chemicals used for the production of heroin, especially acetic anhydrite, is transited to Afghanistan from Iran,” said Deputy Director, Operations, NCB, K P S Malhotra.

“A lot of mid-sea transfer takes place in territorial waters of India or very near to its territorial waters. The crosscontinent illicit drug trade has some Pakistani, Sri Lankan and Indian nationals, who are arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges in Sri Lanka and lodged in prisons there. They are involved in the coordination of the drugs movement, primarily heroin, from Afghanistan,” he said.

NCB shared intel with Sri Lanka

The NCB, Chennai zone on Friday arrested two Sri Lankan nationals — M M M Nawas and Mohamed Afnas — from Chennai. “The duo (allegedly) holds important positions in the multinational heroin syndicate and control the mid-sea pick-up and delivery of narcotic drugs from Pakistani and Iranian vessels,” Malhotra added. Nawas allegedly confessed that he had links with the LTTE. He had come to India 10 years ago and has been living in Chennai since then. Afnas had infiltrated into India by boat in 2018. He came to Chennai from Rameshwaram.

Both have been living in India without valid passports. On November 26 last year, the NCB, in a joint operation with the Coast Guard, had detained a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, ‘Shenaya Duwa’, in Indian waters near the Tuticorin Port and had seized 95.875 kg of heroin and 18.325 kg of methamphetamine from it. Besides drugs, they had also seized five pistols and magazines from the possession of the vessel crew. The six-member crew, all Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested and are now in judicial custody. “We had been working on leads for more than one-and-ahalf years. Our Intelligence shared with the Sri Lankan authorities has led to the seizure of 100 kg of heroin,” Malhotra added. The total worth of seized contraband seized by the NCB is pegged at around Rs 1,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban ISI Narcotics Control Bureau Pakistan
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp