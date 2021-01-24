BSY draws fire over call to get illegal quarries ‘regularised’

K Shivakumar By

MYSURU/BENGALURU: On a day the death toll in the Shivamogga stone quarry explosion increased to six and explosives experts from Hyderabad joined the investigation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s statement asking unauthorised miners to apply for regularisation triggered a major political slugfest on Saturday.

In an indicator of the gravity of the situation, the Centre has taken serious note of the blast and directed the state to probe how such a huge quantity of explosives was procured and stored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the state to consider the case seriously.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru before taking a chopper to visit the blast site in his home district Shivamogga, the CM asked illegal miners to apply with the respective District Deputy Commissioners for regularisation. His remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition Congress, prompting an immediate clarification from Home and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Shivamogga has witnessed a major tragedy. I have ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the blast, if the explosives were stored illegally, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance in a lorry and all other aspects. The officers have also been directed to look into whether the mine is legal,” the CM said.

Responding to a question on illegal mining in many places, the CM said mining activities will continue as development works like construction of national highways and other projects are being taken up in a big way. “I have directed the deputy commissioners not to permit illegal mining. Those carrying out illegal mining should apply for regularisation or face action. I have no objection to operation of stone-crushing units. If necessary, the DCs concerned will inspect the spot and take appropriate decisions,” he said.

Siddu seeks stringent action against illegal mining



The chief minister’s statement triggered a storm with Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, accusing him of backing illegal mining activities and violating the rules of the Mines and Geology Department. The former CM asked, “What is the punishment for operating illegal mines when the CM himself is saying they can get a licence? How can the CM say that? It is not an unauthorised house to be regulari s ed. Why should we have a set of laws in the Mines and Geology department?”

He also demanded stringent action against illegal mining. Rushing to the CM’s defence, Minister Bommai said illegal mines will not be regularised and that the deputy commissioners have been told to keep a strict vigil on sand, stone and other mining activities. Promising that the government will act tough on illegal mining, while asking licensed miners to comply with all norms, the minister insisted that the CM too had stated that stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal mining.