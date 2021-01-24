Can’t attend Kisan Sansad in Delhi due to medical reasons: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that he will not be able to attend a Kisan Sansad (farmer meetings) being held in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, due to medical reasons.

Though he was invited for the meet, Gowda in a letter to senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan who is holding the Sansad said, “It was my desire to take part in the gathering of farmers at Delhi. Due to medical reason, I cannot travel to Delhi. I was born as a poor farmer’s son and have never let down farming communities in my political life. In my experience, a government that takes on farmers will find it dif ficult to function.”

Taking objection to the three farm laws passed by the Union Government against which farmers are protesting in New Delhi, Gowda said that the Centre should treat farmers with dignity.

He said that the farm laws are not acceptable as they were passed without consultation or discussion in the House. Gowda also pointed out that he spoke against the bills in the Upper House in September 2020, which was disrupted within five minutes of convening. In his speech, he mentioned about farmer suicides and the need to find a permanent solution, he added.