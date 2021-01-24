Four nabbed for killing police informant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajgopalnagar police on Friday arrested a gang of four who allegedly killed a police informant, Srinivas alias Kari Seena. The accused were hiding in Tamil Nadu after killing Seena on January 9. The prime accused is still at large, the police said.

The arrested, Abhishek, (23), Raghuvaran, (28), Praveen, (21) and Manoj Kumar, (28), are residents of Kasturinagar in Laggere. A senior police officer said the gang attacked Seena at a construction site in Laggere and fled to Tamil Nadu where they committed a series of robberies. Based on a tipoff, the TN police arrested the four, who confessed to the murder of Seena over an old rivalry.