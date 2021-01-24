Resort politics? Jarkiholi-led meeting sparks speculation

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: When Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi held a ‘hush-hush’ meeting with some ministers and an MLA at a resort in Chikkamagaluru on Friday night, it fuelled speculation about resort politics. The meeting, coming after a few legislators and ministers reportedly expressed displeasure after the expansion of the cabinet, allocation and reallocation of portfolios, has raised eyebrows.

Though ostensibly held to discuss development projects, the meeting became a talking point. Given the role played by Jarkiholi in toppling the coalition government to bring the BJP to power, the resort meeting assumed significance. Newly- inducted Minor Irrigation Minister C P Yogeshwar, Excise Minister K Gopaliah, and Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy, who was expecting a berth, were present.

Spiking the speculation that they discussed political issues, Jarkiholi said they had focused on irrigation projects pertaining to Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, and development projects including Yettinahole. “We visited Yettinahole project area in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday. We talked about speeding up the project and ensuring water supply by June.

The next morning we held a meeting with officials of the department,” he said. When asked about top officials of the district claiming no knowledge of the visit, he said only his department officials were informed of it. “You can wait for the officials to come out of the resort and verify my claim,” Jarkiholi said. Asked why the official meeting was held at a private resort, he said, “Serai Resort was owned by the son-in-law of S M Krishna who is my political guru.

The resort owner, late Siddhartha, was my good friend. I have visited the resort many times over the years.” Jarkiholi said Yogeshwar left for Belur after the meet. Kumaraswamy echoed Jarkiholi and said political issues were not discussed. Asked about not getting a berth, he said the matter is irrelevant now.