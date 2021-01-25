STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

India's first sandalwood museum inaugurated in Mysuru

The forest department, which has conceptualized this museum, aims to spread awareness about the history, cultivation of sandalwood products.

Published: 25th January 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Minister S T Somashekhar, MLAs SA Ramadas and L Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev during inauguration of Sandalwood museum in Mysuru on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tourists visiting Mysuru to get a glimpse of the royal palaces and other major destinations have now a new place to look for. India’s first sandalwood museum, set up at Aranya Bhavan in the city, was formally inaugurated on Monday.

District Minister ST Somashekhar formally inaugurated the museum at the Sandalwood depot area inside the Mysuru forest division office (Aranya Bhavan). In this first-of-its-kind museum, over 20 species of sandalwood and its logs are kept for display, besides several handicrafts and sandalwood products manufactured and designed by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and Karnataka State Arts and Crafts Emporium.

The forest department, which has conceptualized this museum, aims to spread awareness about the history, cultivation of sandalwood products along with providing the people a platform to look at varieties of sandalwood species.

The museum also displays several posters sensitizing the visitors about sandalwood classifications, various techniques of Sandalwood farming, and subjects pertaining to ownership of sandalwood. The charts put up here mentions the rates fixed by the government for various types of Sandalwood.

Sandalwood root weighing 112.15 kgs which contains oil content, a sandalwood step ‘Vilayath Budh’ weighing 38.500 kgs, three different classes of billets, Ghotla, and many other sandalwood logs are kept for display at the museum.

Speaking after the inauguration of the museum, ST Somashekhar said that to attract more visitors, they are mulling shifting the museum from Aranya Bhavan to either Mysuru palace or Mysuru zoo.

“Plans are there to shift it from here to Mysuru palace premises, but the palace board has expressed that there was a lack of space to house the museum and sought time to construct a new building. We are informed that there is a space at Mysuru zoo as of now. As both the places see huge footfalls of people, we would soon decide to shift it to either of these places,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sandalwood museum Karnataka Mysore palace sandalwood species
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp