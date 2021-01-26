STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s next challenge: Revamping core panel

Many senior BJP leaders are eagerly awaiting reconstitution of the state core committee, in the hope of finding a place in the highest decision-making body in Karnataka.

Published: 26th January 2021

Newly-inducted minister R Shankar with MLC A H Vishwanath during a puja at the former’s office in Vidhana Soudha on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Many senior BJP leaders are eagerly awaiting reconstitution of the state core committee, in the hope of finding a place in the highest decision-making body in Karnataka. The core committee was last reconstituted in July 2016, and many feel it’s time for a change, keeping in mind the party organisation, upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections and 2023 assembly polls.

Sources said the central leadership is aware of the need to reconstitute the core committee in order to “cleanse” it, by dropping a few tainted members with cases pending against them, in the backdrop of the demise of former Union minister H N Ananth Kumar. But it is treading a cautious path by delaying the exercise, mainly because it does not want to “disturb Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at this juncture” and expects a smooth transition of power after two years. Some leaders took up the issue with State in-charge Arun Singh but there was no positive response. 

The feeling in Yediyurappa’s camp is that the central leadership might be delaying the revamp to further clip the Lingayat strongman’s wings, as it cannot afford to annoy him by ignoring his recommendations. During the last reorganisation, the high command had dropped Yediyurappa’s close associates Shobha Karandlaje, Basavaraj Bommai and Ravi Kumar, to send a strong political message. 

It was believed that National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh had a major say in the selections. Sources said it’s a Catch-22 situation and the party’s can’t rely on the formula adopted in 2016. 

Yediyurappa is expected to pitch strongly for his son and vice-president BY Raghavendra, besides Karandlaje and others who are close to him, sources said, as it is his last chance to regain control over 
party affairs, amid his weakening position.  State BJP spokesperson Capt. Ganesh Karnik said a few members may be incorporated soon, and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Arun Singh will take a call on it.

