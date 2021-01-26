‘Minister’s PA’ sought money from me, says sub-registrar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A person claiming to be the Personal Assistant of a senior minister in the state cabinet has been accused by a sub-registrar of demanding money from him. HS Cheluvaraju, sub-registrar, Sringeri, on Monday alleged that a person who identified himself as a “minister’s personal assistant” called him for a meeting during the minister’s official visit to Sringeri and demanded money from him.

Cheluvaraju said he could not bring the matter to the minister’s notice as the latter left the town soon after his programme. In an audio conversation purportedly between the person claiming to be the minister’s PA and the sub-registrar, the person identifying himself as Gangadhar informed Cheluvaraju that the minister was visiting Sringeri and had asked him to come and meet him.

Cheluvaraju alleged that during the meeting, Gangadhar asked him to give “whatever he has brought with him”. Cheluvaraju told him that he was an honest officer and told him that he was only carrying some work-related papers.After the meeting, Cheluvaraju called the man and confronted him. Gangadhar defended himself saying that he was only asking for the papers related to official work and not money.