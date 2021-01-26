STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terrorists, not farmers stormed Red Fort, claims Karnataka minister

There is no history and culture of farmers taking the law into their hands and attacking the police, he noted.

Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Terrorists, not farmers, have stormed into Red Fort in New Delhi, said Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil here on Tuesday. 

He charged that Congress and Pak-supported terrorists in the guise of farmers were behind the incident of storming into Red Fort in New Delhi. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag to mark 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

"The Indian flag and Red Fort have special and constitutional sanctity and insult on them especially on Republic Day was a black spot in India's democratic history. It is highly condemnable and guilty will be brought to book," he averred.

There is no history and culture of farmers taking the law into their hands and attacking the police, he noted.

He claimed that with the help of Congress, terrorists in the guise of farmers may attack soldiers at the nation’s border in the coming days.

"Unable to bear the good governance of Narendra Modi, Congress is desperate and hence supporting the protestors and instigating terrorists in the guise
of farmers. Congress has been making futile efforts to destabilise the Modi government," he said.

If such terrorists continue to be supported by Congress and anti-social elements, they may attempt attacks at other vital spots of the country, he added.


 

