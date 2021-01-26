Tractor parade: Thousands join farmers' protest in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of farmers began their rally amidst police security in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning after the Republic Day parade. The farmers, to express solidarity with those protesting in Delhi against the farm laws, had decided to take out a 'Tractor Rally'.

However, the Bengaluru City police made several arrangements, set up check posts to stop the tractors from entering the city.

On Tuesday morning, the tractors which arrived from different districts around the city, to participate in the rally were stopped in the outskirts and the farmers were asked to go by car, bus or bikes but not in tractors.

Later, the police permitted only 10 tractors to be part of the rally.

The rally so far has been peaceful and there have been no altercations between the farmers and the protestors in Bengaluru. But, stopping of the tractors has

irked the farmer leaders. Kurubur Shanthkumar, farmer leader said that farmers are on the way and more gatherings will be held in the evening.

"About 5000 farmers are in the freedom park and all tractors have been stopped by the police and we condemn their actions," he said.

Senior traffic police officers from Yelahanka, Hebbal said that most of the tractors were stopped in the outskirts and the farmers used their own vehicles to reach Freedom Park. There was no traffic jam and also vehicles were less on-road following the Republic day holiday.

Meanwhile, scores of students from Mysore University took out a silent protest in front of the university campus demanding the repeal of farm

laws