STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tractor parade: Thousands join farmers' protest in Karnataka

However, the Bengaluru City police made several arrangements, set up check posts to stop the tractors from entering the city.

Published: 26th January 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Karnataka take out tractor rally. (Photo| EPS)

Farmers in Karnataka take out tractor rally. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of farmers began their rally amidst police security in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning after the Republic Day parade. The farmers, to express solidarity with those protesting in Delhi against the farm laws, had decided to take out a 'Tractor Rally'. 

However, the Bengaluru City police made several arrangements, set up check posts to stop the tractors from entering the city.

On Tuesday morning, the tractors which arrived from different districts around the city, to participate in the rally were stopped in the outskirts and the farmers were asked to go by car, bus or bikes but not in tractors. 

Later, the police permitted only 10 tractors to be part of the rally. 

The rally so far has been peaceful and there have been no altercations between the farmers and the protestors in Bengaluru. But, stopping of the tractors has
irked the farmer leaders. Kurubur Shanthkumar, farmer leader said that farmers are on the way and more gatherings will be held in the evening. 

"About 5000 farmers are in the freedom park and all tractors have been stopped by the police and we condemn their actions," he said.

Senior traffic police officers from Yelahanka, Hebbal said that most of the tractors were stopped in the outskirts and the farmers used their own vehicles to reach Freedom Park. There was no traffic jam and also vehicles were less on-road following the Republic day holiday.

Meanwhile, scores of students from Mysore University took out a silent protest in front of the university campus demanding the repeal of farm
laws

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest farmers rally
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp