STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Breather for Yediyurappa as Supreme Court agrees to hear petition challenging HC order

The case dates back to 2011 when Yediyurappa was CM and Murugesh Nirani was minister for Industries. In his complaint, Alam Pasha -- a businessman -- had accused the duo of criminal conspiracy.

Published: 27th January 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's petition challenging the Karnataka High Court's order allowing restoration of a criminal case against him and his then Cabinet colleague Murugesh Nirani. The apex court, however, did not stay the High Court's order but issued a notice to the complainant in the original case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde refused to stay the High Court order asking who would issue a notice against the sitting Chief Minister. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi representing Yediyurappa told the court that the Chief Minister was seeking protection from arrest that can be warranted due to the High Court's order. While Yediyurappa can still face charges under the case, his petition to review the High Court order has been allowed. 

The case dates back to 2011 when Yediyurappa was Chief Minister and Murugesh Nirani was minister for Industries. In his complaint, Alam Pasha -- a businessman -- had accused the duo of criminal conspiracy and using forged documents to allegedly withdraw a grant of 26 acres for a Rs 600 crore housing project in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

A chargesheet in the case was filed in 2013 by Lokayukta police but the case was quashed after Yediyurappa went to the High Court stating that police had failed to obtain sanction to investigate him in the case. After he stepped down as CM, a fresh PCR was filed in the case but that too was dismissed by a special court. The complainant had then turned to the High Court to overturn the special court order which it did. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Karnataka BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp