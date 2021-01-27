Breather for Yediyurappa as Supreme Court agrees to hear petition challenging HC order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's petition challenging the Karnataka High Court's order allowing restoration of a criminal case against him and his then Cabinet colleague Murugesh Nirani. The apex court, however, did not stay the High Court's order but issued a notice to the complainant in the original case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde refused to stay the High Court order asking who would issue a notice against the sitting Chief Minister. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi representing Yediyurappa told the court that the Chief Minister was seeking protection from arrest that can be warranted due to the High Court's order. While Yediyurappa can still face charges under the case, his petition to review the High Court order has been allowed.

The case dates back to 2011 when Yediyurappa was Chief Minister and Murugesh Nirani was minister for Industries. In his complaint, Alam Pasha -- a businessman -- had accused the duo of criminal conspiracy and using forged documents to allegedly withdraw a grant of 26 acres for a Rs 600 crore housing project in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

A chargesheet in the case was filed in 2013 by Lokayukta police but the case was quashed after Yediyurappa went to the High Court stating that police had failed to obtain sanction to investigate him in the case. After he stepped down as CM, a fresh PCR was filed in the case but that too was dismissed by a special court. The complainant had then turned to the High Court to overturn the special court order which it did.