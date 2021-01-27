STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress hits out at Shettar over APMC remarks

Farmers have to understand that there is a conspiracy to weaken the APMC system and the farm laws will only help big corporates, the Congress stated.  

Published: 27th January 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as farmers across the country hit the streets protesting against the farm laws on Tuesday, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar came under fire from the opposition Congress over his remarks on Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). 

Taking to a social media platform to hit out at Shettar as well as the state and central governments, the Karnataka Congress unit stated that the minister’s remarks exposed the BJP plans to shut down AMPCs and leave farmers at the mercy of big companies.

Farmers have to understand that there is a conspiracy to weaken the APMC system and the farm laws will only help big corporates, the Congress stated.  Shettar had reportedly said on Monday, “What is wrong if farmers get a good price outside and APMC markets are closed?”  

However, central and state governments have made it clear that there are no plans to close APMCs.   Responding to the farmers’ protest in Delhi on Tuesday, Shettar said, “What happened today is not a protest, it’s a premeditated act.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC congress Jagadish Shettar
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp