Congress hits out at Shettar over APMC remarks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as farmers across the country hit the streets protesting against the farm laws on Tuesday, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar came under fire from the opposition Congress over his remarks on Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Taking to a social media platform to hit out at Shettar as well as the state and central governments, the Karnataka Congress unit stated that the minister’s remarks exposed the BJP plans to shut down AMPCs and leave farmers at the mercy of big companies.

Farmers have to understand that there is a conspiracy to weaken the APMC system and the farm laws will only help big corporates, the Congress stated. Shettar had reportedly said on Monday, “What is wrong if farmers get a good price outside and APMC markets are closed?”

However, central and state governments have made it clear that there are no plans to close APMCs. Responding to the farmers’ protest in Delhi on Tuesday, Shettar said, “What happened today is not a protest, it’s a premeditated act.”