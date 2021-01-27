STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Duped by travel agent, Mangaluru youth serves jail term in Indonesia

A youth from Ullal who was looking for a job in South Korea has alleged that he was cheated by a travel agency and lost Rs 6 lakh recently.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Niyaz

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A youth from Ullal who was looking for a job in South Korea has alleged that he was cheated by a travel agency and lost Rs 6 lakh recently. Mohammed Niyaz, a diploma engineer from Ullal, filed a complaint against the owner of a travel agency for taking huge sums of money making false promises of providing jobs in South Korea.

In a complaint filed with city police commissioner, the victim alleged that Shamshir Rizwan, owner of Mangaluru Tours and Travels in Bunder, took Rs 6 lakh from him. Abdul Azeez, Niyaz’s father, told The New Indian Express that his son, along with three other from the district, were made to stay in a tiny rented room in Indonesia.

“Shamshir promised my son a job in South Korea and also a work visa. He took all the required documents and sought Rs 6 lakh for the visa. He told my son that he will get the job as a mechanical engineer with a Rs 2 lakh salary in a reputed company soon after he pays Rs 6 lakh. He took my son to Indonesia on a visitor visa. We trusted him and paid Rs 3,50,000 in July 2019 and Rs 2,50,000 in February, 2020.

Niyaz said that three other people from Mangaluru shared the room with him from February to September 2020. “In September, we were arrested by the immigration officials and sent to jail for 14 days on charges of illegal staying. However, we were released after a legal fight.

My father has spent almost Rs 8 lakh to help me return to Mangaluru,” he said, adding that Shamshir hold any legal authority to provide manpower in Indonesia. “Shamshir was sharing a part of the money collected from job seekers with a travel agent in Indonesia. On January 21 this year, he met me in Ullal and promised to return only Rs 2 lakh,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia travel agency Mangaluru
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp