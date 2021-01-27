Duped by travel agent, Mangaluru youth serves jail term in Indonesia

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A youth from Ullal who was looking for a job in South Korea has alleged that he was cheated by a travel agency and lost Rs 6 lakh recently. Mohammed Niyaz, a diploma engineer from Ullal, filed a complaint against the owner of a travel agency for taking huge sums of money making false promises of providing jobs in South Korea.

In a complaint filed with city police commissioner, the victim alleged that Shamshir Rizwan, owner of Mangaluru Tours and Travels in Bunder, took Rs 6 lakh from him. Abdul Azeez, Niyaz’s father, told The New Indian Express that his son, along with three other from the district, were made to stay in a tiny rented room in Indonesia.

“Shamshir promised my son a job in South Korea and also a work visa. He took all the required documents and sought Rs 6 lakh for the visa. He told my son that he will get the job as a mechanical engineer with a Rs 2 lakh salary in a reputed company soon after he pays Rs 6 lakh. He took my son to Indonesia on a visitor visa. We trusted him and paid Rs 3,50,000 in July 2019 and Rs 2,50,000 in February, 2020.

Niyaz said that three other people from Mangaluru shared the room with him from February to September 2020. “In September, we were arrested by the immigration officials and sent to jail for 14 days on charges of illegal staying. However, we were released after a legal fight.

My father has spent almost Rs 8 lakh to help me return to Mangaluru,” he said, adding that Shamshir hold any legal authority to provide manpower in Indonesia. “Shamshir was sharing a part of the money collected from job seekers with a travel agent in Indonesia. On January 21 this year, he met me in Ullal and promised to return only Rs 2 lakh,” he said.