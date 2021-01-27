STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts seek complete reopening of Karnataka schools, minister likely to make announcement on January 28

They pointed out that Classes 10 and 12 have been fully opened for a month with teachers and students having largely observed the hygiene requirements.

Published: 27th January 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 11:29 PM

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the education department's decision on the reopening of classes 8, 9 and 11 is awaited, a spectrum of experts from different walks have written an open letter seeking the complete opening up of school following demands from parents and students.

For most of them (80%+) online education is simply not possible. Hence the long gap where schools have been closed has seriously affected their education, said the collective which includes B.Sripada Bhat, Samana Shikshanakkagi Janandolan, Dr. Sylvia Karpagam Public health doctor and researcher, BT Venkatesh, renowned human rights activist among others.

They pointed out that Classes 10 and 12 have been fully opened for a month with teachers and students having largely observed the hygiene requirements. No spike in COVID-19 cases has been reported during this period across the entire state. With case and deaths on the decline, vaccination having commenced across the state, they believed the time is ripe to reopen schools.

Sudhakar and Suresh Kumar, the two ministers concerned, were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter. However, the meeting was rescheduled for Thursday, as per an official.

