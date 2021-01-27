STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra stirs border row pot, to release book on dispute

According to sources, the book lists all the events since reorganisation of states in 1956, with regard to the Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute over Belagavi and adjoining areas.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a case that may amount to contempt of court, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maharashtra government has decided to release a book on the long-drawn boundary dispute between the two states, titled ‘Maharashtra-Karnataka Seemavad: Sangharsh Ani Sankalp’ (Maharashtra-Karnataka Boundary Row: Struggle and Resolve) at a programme to be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the book is being brought out officially by the Maharashtra government, at a time when a case on the boundary dispute has been filed in the Supreme Court. Even as Chief Minister Thackeray’s recent controversial tweet on the merger of “Marathi-majority” areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra drew severe criticism, the government plans to release the book, said to contain the Maharashtra government’s arguments over the vexed dispute.

The book release is supported by leaders across political parties in Maharashtra, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar will preside over the event, where Thackeray will release the book. 

According to sources, the book lists all the events since reorganisation of states in 1956, with regard to the Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute over Belagavi and adjoining areas. The book also highlights the stand taken by the Maharashtra government over the past 64 years.

Although the contents of the book are still unclear, noted Kannada leader Ashok Chandargi drew the Karnataka government’s attention towards measures being taken by Maharashtra, with leaders of all parties supporting the government’s stand.

Several legal experts from Karnataka say the contents of the book may impact the court judgment. While some experts contended that state boundary issues do not come under the purview of courts, and only Parliament can take a call, sources said the Maharashtra government decided to move the apex court after consulting former Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud. Noted advocate Ravindra Totiger suggests that Karnataka can form legal teams to take up the battle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Karnataka Belagavi
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp