Maharashtra stirs border row pot, to release book on dispute

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a case that may amount to contempt of court, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maharashtra government has decided to release a book on the long-drawn boundary dispute between the two states, titled ‘Maharashtra-Karnataka Seemavad: Sangharsh Ani Sankalp’ (Maharashtra-Karnataka Boundary Row: Struggle and Resolve) at a programme to be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the book is being brought out officially by the Maharashtra government, at a time when a case on the boundary dispute has been filed in the Supreme Court. Even as Chief Minister Thackeray’s recent controversial tweet on the merger of “Marathi-majority” areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra drew severe criticism, the government plans to release the book, said to contain the Maharashtra government’s arguments over the vexed dispute.

The book release is supported by leaders across political parties in Maharashtra, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar will preside over the event, where Thackeray will release the book.

According to sources, the book lists all the events since reorganisation of states in 1956, with regard to the Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute over Belagavi and adjoining areas. The book also highlights the stand taken by the Maharashtra government over the past 64 years.

Although the contents of the book are still unclear, noted Kannada leader Ashok Chandargi drew the Karnataka government’s attention towards measures being taken by Maharashtra, with leaders of all parties supporting the government’s stand.

Several legal experts from Karnataka say the contents of the book may impact the court judgment. While some experts contended that state boundary issues do not come under the purview of courts, and only Parliament can take a call, sources said the Maharashtra government decided to move the apex court after consulting former Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud. Noted advocate Ravindra Totiger suggests that Karnataka can form legal teams to take up the battle.