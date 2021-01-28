No more running around for pension!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will earn the State government accolades, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched the old age pension scheme for the poor and marginalised, where pension will be delivered into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Pensioners will not have to file tediously long applications or even go to government offices. “They have to provide self-declaration forms and minimum proof like Aadhaar, which contains proof of age. There are 68.84 lakh pensioners who will benefit from the scheme,’’ Yediyurappa said.

The annual pension has been increased from Rs 12,000 per annum to Rs 35,000 per annum. Pensioners can access details through the Navodaya app, which was also launched. Pensions will be sent directly to accounts, and will benefit those who are aged above 60, under the ‘Vrudapya Vethana’ and ‘Sandhya Suraksha’ schemes. In the coming days, the government is considering according support to widows and those suffering from disability.

At the inauguration, Yediyurappa appreciated the scheme as it removes interface, and does away with middlemen between the beneficiary and government. He said that officials have to ensure that pensions reach the accounts of pensioners directly, without any hassles or delays, and urged them to sufficiently publicise the scheme. This measure will accord economic support to the elderly from among the poor, disabled and marginalised groups.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said the scheme will be launched in Udupi and Ballari districts as a pilot. Officials will go to the pensioners’ doorsteps and take their photographs and details of accounts, and ensure that pension is deposited. If the amount is not utilised by the beneficiary for nine months, the amount will revert to the government.