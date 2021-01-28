STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Proposal to recruit 20,000 teachers by 2023 in Karnataka

Speaking on promotions, Kumar explained that 3,008 primary school teachers have been promoted as headmasters in one year. 

Published: 28th January 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is proposed to recruit 20,000 teachers in next two years, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday. He was speaking at the interaction held with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, Primary Schools Teachers Association and High School Teachers Association.

Kumar said that steps have already been taken to recruit 2,500 TGT teachers.

Speaking on promotions, Kumar explained that 3,008 primary school teachers have been promoted as headmasters in one year while 2,404 become high school teachers and 1,342 high schools teachers become headmasters. 396 PU lecturers have been promoted as principals, 40 principals of PU colleges become Deputy Directors of PU Department, he added. 200 BEOs were also promoted, the minister said.

He directed the officials to take necessary steps to address and resolve the grievances of the associations of the employees of the department and clear the files pending from long time in the department, pertaining to administrative and service rules.

Public Instructions department Commissioner V Anbukumar, PU Department Director Snehal and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Suresh Kumar Karnataka teachers Karnataka government
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp