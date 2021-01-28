Proposal to recruit 20,000 teachers by 2023 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is proposed to recruit 20,000 teachers in next two years, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday. He was speaking at the interaction held with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, Primary Schools Teachers Association and High School Teachers Association.

Kumar said that steps have already been taken to recruit 2,500 TGT teachers.

Speaking on promotions, Kumar explained that 3,008 primary school teachers have been promoted as headmasters in one year while 2,404 become high school teachers and 1,342 high schools teachers become headmasters. 396 PU lecturers have been promoted as principals, 40 principals of PU colleges become Deputy Directors of PU Department, he added. 200 BEOs were also promoted, the minister said.

He directed the officials to take necessary steps to address and resolve the grievances of the associations of the employees of the department and clear the files pending from long time in the department, pertaining to administrative and service rules.

Public Instructions department Commissioner V Anbukumar, PU Department Director Snehal and others were present.