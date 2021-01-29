Biodiversity board to draw up heritage plan

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Biodiversity Board is looking to study and adopt the model of conservation of heritage trees being practised by Uttar Prades, Chandigarh and other states/Union Territories.The Board took the decision in principle during its meeting on Thursday after detailed deliberations, as separate guidelines for the conservation of heritage trees are required since Section 37 of the Biodiversity Act does not provide for it. The Board has decided to prepare a detailed proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

Chairman of the Board Ananth Hegde Ashisara told The New Indian Express that many trees in the state are declared heritage trees and there are many conservation sites also. The government and the Board have been working for many years to draw up a conservation plan, but were unable to do so. So it was decided now to create another proposal after studying those of other states and on the same lines.

Many states already have a conservation plan in place, while Karnataka, which is rich in biodiversity, is still struggling. At the meeting it was also decided to hold International Biodiversity Day on May 22 on a big scale.