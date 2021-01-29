STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS supremo and ex-PM HD Devegowda skips President's address

Earlier this month he had written to Prashanth Bhushan expressing his inability to physically join the Kisan Sansad due to health concerns.

Published: 29th January 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

deve gowda, JDS

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Devegowda on Friday morning said he would refrain from attending the President's address. JDS became the latest party in the parliament to join 19 other opposition parties that had decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the Union government's farm laws.  

"In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President’s joint address of Parliament today," HD Devegowda tweeted.

Earlier this month he had written to Prashanth Bhushan expressing his inability to physically join the Kisan Sansad due to health concerns but would support it in spirit. Incidentally, barely 24 hours ago, back in Karnataka the leader of JDS party in the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti told the media that party would back the BJP in getting the Anti-cattle slaughter bill passed.  

The statement was a U-turn from the party's official stand during the previous session where leaders including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the bill might be anti-farmer. The anti-cow slaughter bill was opposed by farmers in Karnataka during their Republic day tractor rally protest as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Devegowda JDS President address Budget 2021
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp