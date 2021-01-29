JDS supremo and ex-PM HD Devegowda skips President's address

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Devegowda on Friday morning said he would refrain from attending the President's address. JDS became the latest party in the parliament to join 19 other opposition parties that had decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the Union government's farm laws.

"In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President’s joint address of Parliament today," HD Devegowda tweeted.

Earlier this month he had written to Prashanth Bhushan expressing his inability to physically join the Kisan Sansad due to health concerns but would support it in spirit. Incidentally, barely 24 hours ago, back in Karnataka the leader of JDS party in the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti told the media that party would back the BJP in getting the Anti-cattle slaughter bill passed.

The statement was a U-turn from the party's official stand during the previous session where leaders including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the bill might be anti-farmer. The anti-cow slaughter bill was opposed by farmers in Karnataka during their Republic day tractor rally protest as well.