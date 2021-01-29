STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

School kids across Karnataka will only have to pay 70% of tuition fees: Education minister

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Suresh Kumar said that all stakeholders were consulted as on the one hand, paying fees was difficult for parents and on the other hand, schools had to pay salaries

Published: 29th January 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Attendance in schools and colleges is going up as Covid fears recede and students and parents get used to classes with distancing and temperature checks. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka education department has announced that for the year 2020-21, tuition fees will be reduced to 70 percent across boards. No other fees (like term fees or school development fees) can be charged by schools, said the minister for primary and secondary education, Suresh Kumar.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, he said that all stakeholders were consulted as on the one hand, paying fees was difficult for parents and on the other hand, schools had to pay salaries.

Private unaided schools and parents were approached for a discussion. The Chief Minister also was approached to decide on the path ahead, said Kumar.

He said that schools did not run for six months. However, teachers have to be paid, hence this arrangement has been made. Any school wanting to charge a lesser fee is welcome to do so, he added, and said that in case someone has paid more fees already, the amount can be adjusted for the coming year.

Parents who have unpaid fees left should also be given the choice of paying in two to three installments.

To deal with differences between parents and adminsitrators regarding the fee issue, he said that a district level and a state level committee with powers is being formed.

Another crucial debate now is that the second term fee is being charged and students are being blocked from online classes, he said. This was despite the September 5 circular by the department that all students have to be admitted to school and pay a one-term fee.

"Tuition fees also include the salaries paid to staff and other fees like library fees. There are several other fees beside the tuition fees -- for instance school development fees, donations by trusts that run the school, transport fees and other extracurricular fees -- all of which have been scrapped, since that service has not been given. Online education has been given, but no extra amount can be charged for it -- tuition fees will be for online education," said SR Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka schools Suresh Kumar
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp