Shivamogga blast: Illegal quarrying prohibited in 18 villages of Mandya district

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the Shivamogga blast killing five labourers, the Mandya district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on illegal quarrying/mining in and around Krishnaraja Sagara Reservoir (KSR), Srirangapatna, and Padvapura taluk.

The crushing activities, transport, and blasting have come to standstill as the Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner has imposed ban orders that will be in effect from January 25 to March 24 in baby Betta, baby Betta Kaval, Kaneve Koppel, Honaganahalli, Kattere, K Malanehalli, Malagere, Dinka, Alpahalli, Bidahalli, Bistahalli, Madarahalli, Banaggado, Chinnakurli, Kamanayakanahalli, Tirumalapura, Gunmanahalli, and Mallesandra.

The revenue, mines and geology, and other department officials are patrolling the areas to ensure that no one including the nearby villagers enters the quarry. It is also said that they have decided to collect the fine imposed by the government for carrying illegal stone quarrying for all these years.

The officials have also stepped up security by deploying additional forces at check posts and gathering intelligence on illegal mining.

It may be recalled that the locals and activists had come out strongly against illegal mining and alleged that officers are hand in glove with mine owners.

The illegal mining would pose a threat to Krishnaraja Sagara Reservoir, the locals and activists said, and added that they would launch a movement to save the reservoir that caters to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.