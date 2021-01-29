STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga blast: Illegal quarrying prohibited in 18 villages of Mandya district

The revenue, mines and geology, and other department officials are patrolling the areas to ensure that no one including the nearby villagers enters the quarry.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of the blast site in Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the Shivamogga blast killing five labourers, the Mandya district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on illegal quarrying/mining in and around Krishnaraja Sagara Reservoir (KSR), Srirangapatna, and Padvapura taluk.

The crushing activities, transport, and blasting have come to standstill as the Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner has imposed ban orders that will be in effect from January 25 to March 24 in baby Betta, baby Betta Kaval, Kaneve Koppel, Honaganahalli, Kattere, K Malanehalli, Malagere, Dinka, Alpahalli, Bidahalli, Bistahalli, Madarahalli, Banaggado, Chinnakurli, Kamanayakanahalli, Tirumalapura, Gunmanahalli, and Mallesandra.

The revenue, mines and geology, and other department officials are patrolling the areas to ensure that no one including the nearby villagers enters the quarry. It is also said that they have decided to collect the fine imposed by the government for carrying illegal stone quarrying for all these years.  

The officials have also stepped up security by deploying additional forces at check posts and gathering intelligence on illegal mining.

It may be recalled that the locals and activists had come out strongly against illegal mining and alleged that officers are hand in glove with mine owners.  

The illegal mining would pose a threat to Krishnaraja Sagara Reservoir, the locals and activists said, and added that they would launch a movement to save the reservoir that caters to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga blast illegal quarrying Mandya district
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp