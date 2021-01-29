STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah to move adjournment motion over Shivamogga blast

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the matter, even as questions of how the explosives were brought into the State and were allowed to pass through checkpoints loom large. 

Published: 29th January 2021 06:06 AM

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah heads the Congress Legislature Party meeting  at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the State government is preparing to rush through Bills during the ongoing 7-day Legislature session, the Congress is all set to move an adjournment motion over the Shivamogga mine blast incident. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is all set to bring up the matter as an urgent matter of public interest that mandates a debate in the House. 

With the adjournment motion, the Opposition is keen on pulling up the government over illegal mining activities, unchecked movement of a large cache of explosives within the State but most importantly, alleged negligence in the Chief Minister’s backyard that has led to the death of six persons in the blast at Hunasodu. B S Yediyurappa is an MLA from Shikharipura in Shivamogga district. 

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the matter, even as questions of how the explosives were brought into the State and were allowed to pass through checkpoints loom large. Earlier in the day, the Congress Legislature Party met under the leadership of Siddaramaiah.

Apart from picking their candidate for the Council Deputy Chairman election and deciding to hold placards in protest during the Governor’s joint address, the party also decided to boycott the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

As a mark of protest against the government for violating the decision of the Business Advisory Committee during the previous session and introducing the Anti-cattle slaughter bill, the Congress will refrain from BAC throughout the ongoing session.

