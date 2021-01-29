STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ST Morcha demands DyCM post for Sriramulu

The issue surfaced at the ST Morcha meet in Mysuru, when State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel was addressing the executive meet.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the stir caused by cabinet expansion and allocation and reallocation of portfolios last week barely dying down, the ruling party is facing a fresh demand: the ST community wants Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. 

The issue surfaced at the ST Morcha meet in Mysuru, when State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel was addressing the executive meet. Kateel was speaking about the government giving special status to the ST community, when a BJP worker raised a slogan, demanding that the DyCM’s post be given to Sriramulu. 
Unhappy with the demand, Kateel admonished the section of workers who raised the demand, telling them it was the state ST executive meeting, and they were part of the BJP, which is a disciplined party.

He said farmers were happy with the new farm laws, and those who had staged a protest in Bengaluru were “not farmers”. He charged the Congress of instigating the protest and playing politics on the street in the name of farmers. Recalling that the Congress manifesto mentions bringing in an amendment to the APMC Act, he said the party should explain its double stand and why it is opposing the laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST community B Sriramulu Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp