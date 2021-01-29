Student among three arrested in drug haul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a CA aspirant, have been arrested in two separate cases on the charge of drug peddling. The Tilaknagar police have arrested a BCom graduate and have seized hashish oil and marijuana worth Rs 35 lakh from him. The accused Vishruth N Raj (27), a resident of Dwarakanagar in Channasandra, was working at a chartered accountant’s office and was also attending CA coaching class.

Police said that the accused was arrested near a shopping mall in Jayanagar 9th Block, while he was selling hashish oil. Investigations revealed that the accused procured the narcotics from one Praveen alias Mummy at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

“He had built a network of customers in Koramangala, SG Palya, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, and other areas and sold drugs to students and professionals. We have seized 1.2 kg of hashish oil and 3 kg of marijuana worth approximately `35 lakh from the accused.” the police added.

In another operation, the CCB police have arrested two persons. The accused have been identified as Diomande Issouf (34), an Ivory Coast national, and Nissan Gaffor (35), who hails from Kannur in Kerala. Police said the two were arrested in Yelahanka and 500 gms of MDMA worth about `25 lakh, three mobile phones, and other articles were seized.